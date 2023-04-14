FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Help Test-Drive a BMW with Sean. Join Him on ‘I Am a Scientologist’



Take the wheel with Sean in this week’s episode of “I Am a Scientologist,” which was part of the April 10 launch of the new season of the Scientology Network.

Sean has a dream job. He is an editor who evaluates and reviews new cars for several automotive magazines. But he points out that no matter your career, there are always challenges. In the latest episode of I Am a Scientologist on the Scientology Network, this New Zealand native takes viewers for a ride in a BMW X3 and describes how Scientology has helped him navigate the kinds of situations we all have to deal with in the 9-to-5 world.



In another vignette, meet Andrea, an Italian who moved to America with his family and works in their architectural lighting manufacturing company. Andrea says Scientology means everything to him. “It gave me the power to know that I can really do anything I want in life,” he says, along with “the power to make that choice.”



“I Am a Scientologist” features Scientologists from all walks of life and locations whose lives have been transformed and enriched by the religion. This episode spans the gamut from a mobile veterinarian who brings his practice door-to-door to Kansas City pet owners, to a belly-dance instructor, and a forensic artist who learned how to draw as a police officer and whose artwork helps locate suspects. There are also entrepreneurs, an IT specialist, a photographer, a Hungarian sausage manufacturer, and an assistant architect. They hail from America to Macedonia, Taiwan, Guatemala, South Africa and points in between.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.







