FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Network Shares Lance Dyer's Crusade to Save Young Lives



Scientology Network’s ‘Voices for Humanity’ shares the story of a former Army Ranger who took his campaign to the courts and the legislatures to end the distribution and use of synthetic cannabinoids.

The first time Lance Dyer’s son experimented with synthetic cannabinoids was his last.

“When there’s death involved,” Dyer says in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network, “the ramifications of your choices go way past you getting high.”

Voices for Humanity is a weekly series presenting heroic change-makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations working to uplift their communities. It airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Scientology Network.



Lance Dyer is featured on Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

Founder and Director of the Dakota Dyer Foundation and a former Army Ranger, Dyer is leading the fight to end the distribution and use of these and other deadly drugs.



In his episode of Voices for Humanity, Dyer reveals how synthetic cannabinoids are created with deadly ingredients and that the marketing strategy is to make them appeal to children and adolescents. Dyer carried out research into the source of the drugs responsible for his son’s death. He provided this to the DEA resulting in a coordinated operation that seized more than 5 million packets of synthetic drugs and closed dozens of manufacturing facilities. “Thirteen members that manufactured, distributed and marketed what my son got ahold of were arrested,” Dyer says. This resulted in the first federal synthetic drug case in the United States and the severity of the sentences handed down sent a shockwave through drug-trafficking networks.

But Dyer realized that to reach kids about drugs, education had to be paramount.

On a visit to a state senator at the Alabama State Capitol, Dyer found a copy of the Truth About Drugs. This booklet, produced and distributed by Foundation for a Drug-Free World, was exactly what he needed. Dyer called the Foundation’s headquarters in Los Angeles, “and every time I asked for something,” he says, “there it was...and it was free.” He credits his partnership with Foundation for a Drug-Free World not only with providing exactly the drug education he needed to get through to kids, but also with the success of his campaign to see that these deadly synthetics were made illegal throughout the U.S.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a volunteer-based organization with a network of 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to drug educators worldwide.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard noted the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric. He wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. The Network premiered its new season Monday, April 10. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.















