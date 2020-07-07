FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Speed Good News on How to Stay Well to Silicon Valley Families



With new coronavirus cases surging in California, Scientology Volunteer Ministers bring educational materials on proven prevention methods to their communities.

With new cases of COVID-19 in Northern California off the chart, understanding prevention and putting it to use at home and at work can give families a vital edge. Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology of Silicon Valley are making educational materials available to businesses and residents.

Their response to the record NorCal fire seasons of the past few years made the Volunteer Minister logo a familiar and welcome sight. Now neighbors are seeing this logo on protective gear and bright yellow caps as volunteers respond to an entirely different kind of disaster with information to help people understand how to take charge of keeping themselves and others well.

These volunteers are visiting Mountain View businesses and residences with a series of booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation.

“Everyone we spoke to thanked us for what we are doing,” said Ellie, a local Volunteer Minister. “I realized how lonely some people were in this neighborhood,” said Sid. “Elderly people especially really appreciated the interaction.”



These booklets are available in 21 languages, and with some 26 percent of the Mountain View population Asian and more than 21 percent Latino or Hispanic, the Chinese and Spanish editions were in high demand.

“People would stop their cars and ask for copies of the booklets,” said Sam. “Everyone thanked us for what we are doing.”



Each of the booklets comes in a custom-designed box that folds into counter displays and invites people to “please take one.” On the back of the booklets, a QR code connects to the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website, which makes these and other prevention materials available in 21 languages—all free of charge. This includes brief videos illustrating the key information, making it easy to understand what a virus is, how it spreads, and the actions anyone can take to protect themselves and their families.



___________________

Distribution of the educational booklets began in May in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing and shipping out 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”

