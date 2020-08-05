FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers: Supporting Kids as They Start a New School Year Online

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Seattle help local kids get a great start to the new school year, virtually, through their participation in the 7th annual backpack and school supplies drive sponsored by Interfaith Ministries of Greater Queen Anne.

Volunteer Ministers with the Church of Scientology in Seattle formed a work party to put together school supplies for 200 students which included backpacks for each, dictionaries, pencils, erasers, paper, pens, highlighters, flash drives, earbuds, notebooks and many other essential items including hand sanitizers and tissues to help keep students safe and well.

“In this current climate, it’s more important than ever that we give these children the best opportunity to have a great start to the school year, even if school is online,” said Rev. Ann Pearce, director of public affairs for the Seattle Church. “Giving back to the community and helping a worthwhile cause like Mary’s Place is rewarding for all of us.”

Mary’s Place is a Seattle nonprofit that provides “safe, inclusive shelter and services that support women, children and families on their journey out of homelessness.”

Members of St. Anne’s Catholic Parish and Dignity/Seattle contributed to the 200 backpacks and supplies put together by Scientology Volunteer Ministers. Queen Anne Baptist Church donated school supplies for an additional 20 students.

“We are so grateful [to] our Queen Anne community for coming to the aid of our children to lessen the educational gap and set them up for success especially in the middle of a pandemic,” said Marty Hartman, executive director of Mary’s Place.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”