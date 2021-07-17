FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteers Help Make Hollywood Cleaner and Safe



The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles carries out a community cleanup in East Hollywood.



The 30 volunteers gathered at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles had one common goal: to make Hollywood brighter, happier and safe.

East Hollywood cleanup organized by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

Litter is not only an eyesore, it also has serious consequences:

It can lower property values.

It has a negative impact on tourism and business.

Litter is harmful to wildlife, pets and plants.

And litter is often associated with increased crime.

Illegal dumping of trash on the streets of Los Angeles has increased by 450 percent in the past four years, according to a report by the L.A. Controller. The report points out the importance of public awareness: “The City does little to educate the public about the negative impact of illegal dumping,” it states. “A public awareness campaign highlighting the right way to dispose of excess trash and underscoring the criminal consequences of dumping would help.”

To help fill that void, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles is carrying out a campaign based on The Way to Happiness—a common-sense guide to better living written by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. One of its precepts is “Safeguard and Improve the Environment.”



“Care of the planet begins in one’s own front yard. It extends through the area one travels to get to school or work. It covers such places as where one picnics or goes on vacation. The litter which messes up the terrain and water supply, the dead brush which invites fire, these are things one need not contribute to and which, in otherwise idle moments, one can do something about.” — L. Ron Hubbard

After collecting and disposing of 390 cubic feet of trash, volunteers handed out copies of The Way to Happiness to help gain consensus on the importance of community involvement on this important issue.

At a local car wash, an employee recognized the volunteers and The Way to Happiness booklets and thanked them for what they were doing.

So did the manager of a local grocery store who said, “If everyone just did one small act to help make things better, we would be in much better shape.”

The Scientology Church holds regular cleanups in East Hollywood, and all are welcome to join. To find out when the next cleanup is scheduled, call the Church at (323) 953-3200.

