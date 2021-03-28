FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sharing Practical Wisdom at a Buddhist Festival in Taiwan

Volunteer Ministers use spiritual technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard to relieve the pain, evil and injustice of existence and help people achieve new personal strength.

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of Kaohsiung, Taiwan, were invited to bring their bright yellow tent to a Buddhist festival at Lianfeng Temple. There, they shared the practical wisdom of Scientology with those seeking greater knowledge of the mind, spirit and life. And they introduced those visiting their tent to technology to help people overcome hardships in life.

Buddhist monk makes use of modern electronic and spiritual technology by adding a link to the Volunteer Ministers online courses to a smartphone.

The Volunteer Ministers toured more than 200 visitors through the panels of their tent which describe the 19 courses that are available online in 18 languages including Chinese. One monk told them he had noticed the Scientology Church in Kaohsiung several times and had thought about going inside. He was delighted to see the volunteers at the event and to finally find out about Scientology. Another was concerned about her sister who was experiencing severe emotional issues. She was directed to an online course containing information she could use to help her sister resolve her difficulties.

The event host promoted the Scientology Volunteer Ministers from the stage, spoke of the work they do to help society, and invited festivalgoers to visit the tent to learn more.

Church of Scientology Kaohsiung is an Ideal Scientology organization, dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in December 2013.

The Scientology Network takes viewers inside the Church of Scientology Kaohsiung in an episode of the series Destination Scientology.

The Church of Scientology Kaohsiung organizes numerous community events and programs. In addition to its Volunteer Ministers, it sponsors humanitarian programs that address the country’s most pressing issues including human rights and drug prevention. Based on the Church’s contributions to society, the Taiwan Ministry of Interior recognizes it with its annual Excellent Religious Group Award.