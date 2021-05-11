FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Tools for Life Add a Special Touch to a Mother’s Day Festival in Kaohsiung

Visitors to the Scientology Volunteer Ministers tent came away with practical knowledge to improve their lives.

Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology of Kaohsiung, Taiwan, shared the Scientology Tools for Life this Sunday with those attending a local Mother’s Day festival.

People were curious about Scientology and inside their bright yellow tent, volunteers answered questions and toured guests through 19 panels, each containing a wealth of useful information.

The panels correspond to the chapters of the Scientology Handbook and 19 free online courses available in 18 languages including Chinese at Scientology.org/courses and through the Volunteer Ministers website. These practical tools were compiled from the research and discoveries of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard at his direction to help people learn how to better conditions and thrive in their personal lives and careers.

One young man visiting the tent voiced concern about his parents. The whole time he was growing up, his mother and father fought with each other and their relationship only worsened as time went on. What he learned in his short visit with the Volunteer Ministers gave him hope that he can help them resolve their conflicts and restore harmony to the family.

The panel on creating a stable and happy marriage appealed to a man whose daughter had recently married. Other parents wanted more information on the technology of study to help their children at school.

In one part of the tent, volunteers were providing Scientology assists—techniques that bring relief by addressing the emotional and spiritual factors in stress and trauma. One man who decided to give it a try was really not expecting anything to happen. Suddenly, a chronic ache disappeared. He felt completely relaxed.

The bright yellow tent of the Volunteer Ministers of Kaohsiung and the help of the volunteers is part of the community outreach that has earned the Church of Scientology numerous annual Excellent Religious Group Awards from the Minister of Interior for its contribution to the people of the country.

Church of Scientology Kaohsiung is an Ideal Scientology organization, dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in December 2013.

For more information on the Church of Scientology Kaohsiung, watch Destination Scientology on the Scientology Network.



