Street Fair Celebrates Latinx Winter Festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles and Guatemalan-USA Chamber of Commerce cohosted a street festival last weekend featuring traditional Latin food and dancing.

The vibrant strains of Central American music and the piquant aroma of tamales alerted the neighborhood that something special was happening in East Hollywood last weekend. They signaled a traditional Latinx festival celebrating Fiesta de la Calendaria—Candlemas—with a street fair all along L. Ron Hubbard Way.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosted the celebration that was organized by Guatemala-USA Chamber of Commerce with the help of Unidos Por Una Misma Causa nonprofit and Versage Girls Club.

The event featured tamales and other traditional foods from Guatemala and El Salvador, live music, Latinx singers and dancers, a procession of the winners of beauty pageants from various Latin American countries, toys and games for the children, and a memorable celebration of La Candelaria for the entire community.

“The past two years have been a struggle for everyone, especially when it comes to keeping the culture alive and thriving in the face of a widespread pandemic,” said Rafael Oscal, president of the Guatemala-USA Chamber of Commerce. Acknowledging the Church and Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, he said, “We feel deeply grateful to the Church of Scientology for keeping their doors open to the Hispanic community while continuing to follow proper precautions to stay safe.”

Many remember February as the time each year that America’s most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, sees his shadow or does not, predicting a long winter or an early arrival of spring. This tradition comes from the same holiday that is celebrated in Mexico and Central America as Fiesta de la Calendaria. In Europe, it is known as Candlemas. That day, if the weather is bright, it is believed to predict a long winter; if cloudy, the cold weather will be brief. In Germany, it was a badger who performed this service. But when Germans came to the New World and settled in Pennsylvania they found badgers to be extremely rare, so it was the groundhog who inherited the task.

The Church of Scientology has partnered with the Guatemalan community since the 1990s to provide tools to improve the quality of life and the future of the people of the country. With the pandemic taking its toll on the livelihoods of Los Angeles residents, the Church hosted food drives last year, organized by the Guatemala-USA Chamber of Commerce, helping thousands of local families cope with food insecurity.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010. It is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift citizens of all denominations. The L.A. Church is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network.

For more information about community events at the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, visit www.facebook.com/ScientologyLA or follow @ScientologyLA on Instagram.