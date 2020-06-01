FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Swiss Scientologists Reach Out With Vital Information on Prevention



Swiss study shows the importance of prevention.

Volunteer Ministers from the Churches of Scientology of Switzerland are providing educational booklets to help the community continue the progress made so far in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. And a study released June 1 highlights why these booklets are important.

The study, published by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology of Lausanne, shows that measures taken by the Swiss government slowed the spread of the virus. The study found that the number of new infections estimated to stem from a single case of COVID-19 fell—from 2.8 prior to February 28 when the government started instituting regulations to curb its spread, to 0.4 in early April. This was a decrease of 86 percent.

The volunteers visited shops and restaurants with sets of booklets for their customers. The booklets—How to Keep Yourself and Others Well, How to Protect Yourself and Others with a Mask and Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation—provide effective prevention measures and educate individuals on what they can do to keep themselves and others well.



Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Switzerland participate in this initiative, which is taking place around the globe. 0 Advanced issue found ▲ Advanced issue found

Next week, Swiss schools, universities, and many leisure, entertainment and sports activities will open while maintaining social distancing and hygiene measures. These booklets make it easy to understand how the coronavirus spreads and how to do one’s part to continue the progress made so far and ensure a smooth opening of the economy.

______________

Worldwide VM distribution of these booklets began approximately a month ago and is ongoing in communities around every Scientology Church and Mission across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing five million (5,000,000) copies of Stay Well booklets. The three booklets may also be read and downloaded from the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website along with more than a dozen public service announcements.



The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces. The Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”











