The Best Keeps Getting Better at the Beautiful New Scientology Mission of Belleair, Florida

Scientologists and community leaders welcomed the Scientology Mission of Belleair to its new home.

Just a few miles from Clearwater, Florida, and the international spiritual headquarters of the religion, the Scientology Mission of Belleair has been acknowledged time and again for its rapid expansion. And on Saturday, November 25, it added an exclamation point to its reputation when hundreds of Scientologists, dignitaries and guests celebrated the dedication of its new home.

“Today we are setting a new course for this Mission, establishing it as a place from which we can provide even more help to the community,” said Mission Executive Director Adriana Scarpellini. “From here, we will disseminate the works of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. And from here, we will also emanate Mr. Hubbard’s solutions for drug rehabilitation, drug prevention, and campaigns to salvage every sector of society.”







Ms. Scarpellini and her staff want the community to know this is “a place where respect and integrity are to be found … where you and your children can grow in peace … and, above all, where people of goodwill can prosper.”

Joining in the dedication ceremony were Executive Director of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League, Mr. Neil Brickfield; CEO of the Gentleman’s Course and president of United for Human Rights Florida, Mr. Christopher King; and Pinellas County Commissioner Ms. Kathleen Peters.

Taking on his position in 2013, Mr. Brickfield realized he needed community support to make a difference for the youth of the region. “I knew right away I couldn’t do it by myself,” he said. “I needed good community partners. So I started working my network, and the first group to answer the call was the Church of Scientology and they have been our partners ever since.”

Mr. King also spoke of the support he received from the Church. He found the Church provides him “not just one resource but a multitude of resources and avenues. And despite that, you have never requested anything of me... What that says is that the intent of the Church of Scientology is to better humanity. Period.”

Commissioner Peters stressed the importance of the Church’s partnership. “At the end of the day, government alone cannot solve everything... We need people who are willing to be involved, to find solutions and get them implemented. And I have found that the members of this community and this Church are those people.”

In closing the ceremony, Ms. Scarpellini thanked her staff and parishioners for their many years of dedication and service.

Guests toured the new Mission to learn of the services it offers the community.

When the ribbon came down, the 10,000-square-foot Mission sprang to life, as guests toured through the new seminar room, course rooms for introductory services and a separate wing for delivery of the Purification Rundown to free individuals from the mental and spiritual damage caused by toxins and drugs.



The Scientology Mission of Belleair is equipped with every facility needed to provide the full array of introductory Scientology services.

On the first floor is a spacious room for seminars on a wide range of topics, including personal efficiency. The Hubbard Dianetics Seminar, held every weekend, is based on Mr. Hubbard’s watershed work Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, the best-selling book that reveals the source of one’s nightmares, unreasonable fears and irrational behavior—the reactive mind—and how to conquer it. There are also course rooms for delivery of the popular Life Improvement Courses through which anyone may find workable solutions to common challenges of everyday life—such as how to improve a marriage, successfully raise children, increase personal motivation, and set and achieve goals.

A multimedia display containing over 100 videos is there to answer visitors’ questions on the life of Mr. Hubbard, the basic principles of the Scientology religion and Church-supported humanitarian and social betterment campaigns.

The second floor has 10 rooms for the delivery of Dianetics and Scientology spiritual counseling known as auditing and additional course rooms.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups. For more information on Scientology log on to www.scientology.org or watch any of the shows on Scientology.TV streaming.

The Mission is open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday.

For more information on the Church of Scientology Mission of Belleair visit 1601 West Bay Drive, in Largo. Contact the Mission at (727) 501-9996 or email belleair@scientology.net.

