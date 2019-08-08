The Way to Happiness: Reducing Crime, Instilling Calm

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee participated in National Night Out Against Crime.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Nashville and The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee joined community partners, neighbors and police for National Night Out Against Crime to take effective action against escalating crime.

According to the FBI, Tennessee’s violent crime rate continues to rise and is outpacing the national rate. And Nashville is no exception.

To counter crime, these volunteers promote The Way to Happiness, written by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

The first moral code based wholly on common sense, The Way to Happiness fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society. Containing 21 basic principles that guide one to a better quality of life, its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust among people.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee works with communities and neighborhoods to spread the booklet throughout the city, and National Night Out was the perfect occasion to do so.

National Night Out is an annual nationwide initiative to stop crime before it begins. It does this by heightening awareness and generating support for and participation in local anti-crime programs. Volunteers work together to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. In towns an cities across America, these events send the message that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.



The Church of Scientology and its members are proud to share the tools for happier living contained in The Way to Happiness. Some 117 million copies have been distributed in 186 nations.