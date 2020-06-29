FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ventura Scientologists Step Out With Education on Disease Prevention to Control New Cases of COVID 19

With over 2,000 cases of Covid-19 so far in Ventura County—818 over the past two weeks—volunteers from the Church of Scientology of Ventura are letting the community know something can be done about it.

Based on the principle that an ounce of prevention is worth a tone of cure, Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Ventura dressed in protective gear and loaded up with the booklet called How to Keep Yourself & Others Well to distribute copies in their neighborhood.

“With new cases of COVID-19 on the rise, we want our community to get the true information so they stay virus-free,” said one of the volunteers.

When everything was said and done, they distributed 7,200 booklets to businesses and residents to help one and all understand how to stay well and help others do that too.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers also volunteered with the Local Love Ventura Foundation food distribution program for underserved families, particularly those who lost income due to lay-offs from the COVID-19 lockdown.

Every Saturday for nearly three months, the volunteers worked with other local churches and charities. Filling up 3,000 bags of household supplies, loading 4,500 boxes with produce, and bagging 700 pounds of rice, the volunteers did it all.

But their primary focus right now is education on how to contain the spread of the virus. There have been more than 800 new cases in Ventura County in just the last two weeks—which equates to about 35 percent of all cases reported for the county since the pandemic began. To reverse this, the volunteers want everyone to know the simple actions everyone can take to ensure they and their friends and families stay well—all contained in these booklets.

Each booklet has a QR code on the back that goes to the How to Stay Well Prevention Center on the Scientology website, which makes these and other prevention materials available, free of charge. The booklets can be read on the website or downloaded. More than a dozen brief videos illustrate the key information, making it easy to understand what a virus is, how it spreads, and the actions anyone can take to protect themselves and their families.



Worldwide distribution of booklets began in May in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing and shipping out 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces. The Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”