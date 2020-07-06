FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Detroit Share Prevention Resources to Help Motor City Get Back in Gear



As in cities across the U.S., Detroit is watching the numbers to gauge when it can get back to “normal.” Detroit Scientology Volunteer Minister “Stay Well” campaign aims to speed that recovery and bring the coronavirus under control.

Committed to getting Detroit going with all cylinders firing, Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been hitting the streets with educational booklets to help people keep themselves and their families well.

The Church of Scientology Detroit, which opened at 1 Griswold Street in 2018, has been the hub of Volunteer Minister outreach to provide prevention materials to the community. This initiative aims to prevent a second wave of the pandemic in the city that has suffered some 20 percent of the state’s coronavirus cases and 25 percent of the casualties.

“The good news is you can be safe,” says one Scientology Volunteer Minister. “Prevention works when you apply it and these booklets make it easy to understand how.”

Dressed in protective gear and their signature yellow caps, Scientology Volunteer Ministers visited stores, restaurants, businesses, fire and police departments and residences with sets of three booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation.

Each of the booklets comes in a custom-designed box that folds into counter displays and invite people to “please take one.” On the back of the booklets, a QR code connects to the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website, which makes these and other prevention materials available in 21 languages—all free of charge. This includes brief videos illustrating the key information, making it easy to understand what a virus is, how it spreads, and the actions anyone can take to protect themselves and their families.

“Every place we visited, people were so happy to have the booklets,” said a Volunteer Minister. “At one gas station, even before we got out of the car, customers were coming up to us and asking us for copies.” After being at home through most of the lockdown period, she said it was great to get back in touch and give neighbors something to help them.

Distribution of the educational booklets began in May in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing and shipping out 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”























