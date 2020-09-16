FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Volunteer Ministers From The Church of Scientology San Francisco Helping The Community Stay Well



Valuable tools to get through the pandemic safe and well

With the number of coronavirus cases declining in San Francisco and local businesses and residents eager to get going again, Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology San Francisco urge application of the basic principles of prevention. “This is something everyone can do to help the city get back to normal while keeping themselves and their friends and families well,” say the volunteers.

As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology published three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. All three booklets are available to be read or downloaded free of charge in 21 languages from the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website.

Beginning in May, volunteers from the Church of Scientology of San Francisco carried out an initiative to distribute these educational booklets on how to stay well.



Volunteers handed out more than 17,500 booklets to local businesses.

In Chinatown, business owners appreciated having the booklets in Chinese for their patrons. As one business owner said, “We want to be back in business again and these booklets sure help.”

Another shop owner wanted them so she could help her customers stay safe.

Distribution of the educational booklets has taken place in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing and shipping 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

