Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Share Vital Prevention Information with Fellow San Diegans



You can protect your family from the coronavirus, say the Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology San Diego. Their campaign to get educational booklets on prevention into the hands of local businesses and residents lets people know how.

The Church of Scientology San Diego took part in an international campaign to help their community get through the pandemic safe and sound.

When the pandemic began, the Church created a series of booklets that make proven prevention easy to understand. All three illustrated booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation, are available in 21 languages to read or download from the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website along with dozens of videos and infographics that push home the message.

As soon as regulations permitted, Volunteer Ministers, dressed in protective gear, took off into their communities to share this information with businesses and residents.

Loaded up with copies of the booklets, Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of San Diego visit businesses and homes to provide neighbors with this important information.

“Wow, it’s so nice that you guys are doing this,” said the manager of a fast-food takeout store. “It’s very helpful.”



“This is very good information to give to people who are worried about what’s happening,” said the owner of a restaurant.

“Many people are scared about what is happening,” said an employee at a local boutique. “Thank you so much for passing this information out.”



The manager of a drug store was so interested in the booklets, he set up a display of 100 of them at the pharmacy checkout window and another display of 50 at the entrance to the store.

At a COVID-19 testing center, a doctor came out to meet with the Volunteer Ministers. After looking at the booklets he asked to have sets of them for those coming to be tested.

“One of the homes we visited was a family of five,” said a Volunteer Minister from the San Diego Church. “The woman who came to the door had the coronavirus two months ago and was in the hospital for a month. She told us how much she appreciated what we are doing and she took copies of the booklets for her brother and her neighbors so they can make sure they don’t get sick.”

The booklets come in custom-designed boxes that fold into counter displays and invite people to “please take one.” On the back of the booklet, a QR code connects to the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website, where these and other prevention materials are available in 21 languages—all free of charge. This includes brief videos illustrating the key information, making it easy to understand what a virus is, how it spreads, and the actions anyone can take to protect themselves and their families.



Distribution of the educational booklets began in May in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing and shipping out 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”















