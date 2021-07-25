FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Stuttgart Reaches Out to Help Muslim Community



The Church of Scientology Stuttgart continues its outreach to help the community stay well.

Each week, a Volunteer Minister from the Church of Scientology Stuttgart suits up and travels to a local mosque to ensure the safety of the congregation.

Concern over COVID-19 prompted the mosque to reach out to the Church of Scientology for help several months ago.

At the request of a local imam, a Volunteer Minister from the Church of Scientology Stuttgart fogs a nearby mosque every week to ensure the health of the congregation.

Now, although Germany has opened its borders to tourism and reduced restrictions this summer, concern over the Delta variant has brought prevention back into the spotlight there and in communities around the world. And cleaning and sanitization are an essential part of keeping oneself and one’s friends and families well.

Stuttgart Scientologists have handed out thousands of educational booklets to ensure the safety and health of their communities.

The How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website presents the basics of prevention in terms anyone can understand. Materials are available in English, German and 19 additional languages and can be read or watched online and downloaded free of charge.

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Stuttgart have handed out thousands of “Stay Well” booklets to local businesses and door-to-door in their neighborhoods to help the community get through the pandemic safe and well.

Scientology Churches across the globe are holding community open house events to share the effective protocols the Church adopted and has kept in since the pandemic began in March 2020.

