Volunteers From the Church of Scientology Ask ‘ Do You Know Your Rights?’



More than 170 diverse communities participate in the Canberra National Multicultural Festival. And the Universal Declaration of Human Rights applies equally to them all

Australia’s 26th annual Canberra National Multicultural Festival brought together more than 170 diverse communities to share their customs, history, and heritage through food, art, song and dance. But while Australians today pride themselves on diversity and inclusion, this was not always the case. And ingrained bias and prejudice can die hard. This is why volunteers from the Church of Scientology brought their human rights education initiative to the festival.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology brought Youth for Human Rights, the human rights campaign they support, to the 26th Canberra National Multicultural Festival.

Despite its diversity today, with nearly 30 percent of Australia’s population born overseas, cultural and ethnic inclusion is a relatively new concept.

From the devastating treatment of the country’s First Nation people beginning with England’s colonization, to the 1901 “White Australia Policy” that continued through World War II, bias and prejudice was ingrained in the culture, and, according to a 2023 Monash University study, these attitudes persist to this day.

This is why educating youth on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is essential. And what better place to share the campaign than at a festival like this that promotes respect for different cultures, beliefs and attitudes. Youth for Human Rights International’s materials help people of all ages understand the 30 rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights—rights that apply to all people, all cultures and all geographic zones.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology reached out to youth with the What Are Human Rights booklets produced by this Church-sponsored human rights educational campaign. Those staffing festival booths were happy to accept sets of these materials for visitors to take home with them.

Educators in countries around the world routinely comment on how Youth for Human Rights materials change attitudes by reaching kids where they live. “Student groups to whom I’ve shown the Youth for Human Rights video, The Story of Human Rights, found it inspiring. They perceived it as a catalyst for social change and becoming more involved in their communities,” said one educator. They really take home the message that human rights start with the individual, with people like them.



The materials “definitely get students’ attention,” said a middle school teacher. “I’ve noticed how much more aware my students are of each other’s feelings and they have begun, some for the first time, to have an awareness of their own rights as human beings.”

“I feel that this program affects me by creating a deeper regard toward human rights,” said a student age 14. “From this point on, I’ll feel more empathetic and respectful of others’ rights and change how others think about what we deserve.”

Inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s words that “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream,” the Church of Scientology and Scientologists support Youth for Human Rights and make its educational materials available free of charge.

The Scientology Network original series Voices for Humanity features change-makers of all faiths, cultures, and nations who extend help to their communities through this and other Scientology-sponsored humanitarian programs.

The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed on Scientology.tv, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.



