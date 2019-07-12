FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wanted: Drug-Free Superheroes at the Scientology Community Centre Dublin

Church of Scientology Dublin inspires local youth to live drug-free.

To spread the truth about drugs while offering artistic challenges and opportunities to young adults, the Scientology Community Centre of Dublin launched a competition for artists to create an Irish Drug-Free Superhero.

The theme of the initiative is “Do Art, Not Drugs” and the winner with the best story will be awarded in October.

Announced at the Community Centre’s Celebration of International Day Against Drug Abuse, 26 June, the competition is open to artists and cartoonists from around Ireland to create a “Drug-Free Superhero” to spearhead the Truth About Drugs campaign.



Those who love drawing and want to support the campaign message “Do Art, Not Drugs” should:

1) Click here to fill out the short entry form

2) Get familiar with the message of the Truth About Drugs campaign by watching the introduction of the award-winning Truth About Drugs: Real People, Real Stories documentary

3) Learn more by watching the chapters of the documentary and reading the materials of the Truth About Drugs campaign



4) Create their Drug-Free Superhero including their look in normal life and as a Superhero; their name in life and as a Superhero; their power to create a drug-free environment and to help people stay off drugs; and at least one of their life-saving adventures.

Musts for the Superhero:

They are passionate about giving people the truth about drugs

They love and use the Truth About Drugs materials

They promote the message “Do Art, Not Drugs”

Through their Superpower, they help people stay off drugs

5) Send their submission (up to 10 pages of A4) and include:

Name of the entrant

Contact details of the entrant

Email to:

competition.dublin@scientology.net in jpg or pdf format.

Or send by post to:

Scientology Community Centre Dublin

For: Comic Art Competition

Firhouse Road

Dublin

D24 CX39

NOTE: All submissions must be received before 30 September 2019.

Maximum of 3 entries per entrant / group.

First prize is a Wacom Intuos Pro Pen Tablet—a must for aspiring artists and cartoonists.

Have fun and help create a Drug-Free Superhero!

