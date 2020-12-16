Winter Wonderland Returns to the Crossroads December 19–25 with Covid Safety First

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Making the season special for KC families

Santa is making ready to touch down in the Crossroads Saturday, December 19, and he wants KC families to get set for Christmas treats and toys at the second annual Winter Wonderland at 18th & Grand Boulevard. The Church of Scientology is helping Santa prepare for the week-long holiday event by taking extra precautions to make sure it is safe for the community.

Putting the finishing touches on this year’s Winter Wonderland, opening December 19 for KC families.

“After all the fun last year, we didn’t want local kids to miss out. So we decided to hold Winter Wonderland again,” says Bennette Seaman, spokesperson for the Church of Scientology of Kansas City. “Our Stay Well protocols have kept our Church safe and we are applying the same protocols for Winter Wonderland.”



Santa’s helpers are already busy recreating Winter Wonderland—the cabins are going up and getting a fresh coat of paint. The playground is just about ready. And with the help of Compass Resources employees, who volunteered to put the finishing touches on the construction, this year’s Winter Wonderland is about to open for KC families.

Everyone is invited to come for cookie decorating, crafts and quality time in the playground. Santa will be there but asks children to visit from a distance. He hopes to be able to invite them to sit on his lap again next year.

The schedule for Winter Wonderland 2020 is:

December 19–20 from Noon–6 p.m.

December 21–23 from 3:30–8 p.m.

December 24–25 from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is a Toys for Tots drop-off station. Anyone wishing to donate gifts for needy children is invited to come by to drop them off.

“Despite the impact of Covid, we want to make sure all KC children have a present this year, so we urge everyone to drop off new, unwrapped toys at any Toys for Tots collection site. Together we can put smiles on the faces of children all over the metro area,” says Seaman. The Church of Scientology of Kansas City at 1805 Grand Boulevard is one of the Toys for Tots collection sites for those who want to donate a toy. Anyone wishing to make this Christmas special for underserved children is welcome to come by the Church from now to Christmas to drop off gifts.

The Church of Scientology of Kansas City’s plan for Winter Wonderland was submitted to and approved by the Health Department, as required for the Mayor’s waiver on outdoor events.

To provide a safe way to enjoy holiday fun, the following safety features to prevent any spread of the virus will be in place:

Masks at all times, for staff, volunteers and guests

Social distancing between families

No more than 50 guests inside Winter Wonderland at a time

Each activity inside the venue limited to ensure adequate spacing

All guests will have their temperatures checked with a non-contact thermometer and will be screened for recent illness or exposure to someone who has been ill.

Instead of an advertised schedule of activities this year, Winter Wonderland will have performers, speakers and toy distributions whenever it is open, so there will always be something special no matter when families come. “We do not want everyone to come at the same time this year since we are limiting numbers, so families are encouraged to pick their own time to come out and enjoy,” says Seaman.

For any questions, or to sign up to perform or donate toys, please call Bennette, Emma, or Angie at (816) 753-6590.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City was dedicated in November 2019 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Its facilities serve not only Scientologists in their ascent to greater states of spiritual awareness, but are also designed to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift citizens of all denominations.