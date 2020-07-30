FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

With Twin Cities Confronting the Challenges of Reopening, a Scientology Campaign Helps Neighbors Stay Well



Minneapolis and St. Paul communities are pulling together to rebuild and reopen, and prevention is key to getting through the pandemic safe and well.

The pandemic is far from over. So, what can Minnesotans do to protect themselves and their families?

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Twin Cities want everyone to know the basic principles of prevention so they can apply them successfully. True to the theme of their “Stay Well” campaign—an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure—they handed out 14,000 educational booklets to businesses, firehouses, health clinics, restaurants and residences to help people understand how viruses and other germs spread, why masks, social distancing and washing hands are effective, and how to properly disinfect a home or office.





When the volunteers pulled up to a Saint Paul firehouse, one of the officers thanked them for their perfect timing. This was exactly what they were about to train on that day.



“With the stay at home order lifted and restrictions lessening, people seem more alive. They are coming back into their stores and restaurants and they want to make sure everyone knows what to do to protect each other.”

At a health clinic, the doctor and office manager wanted the booklets for their patients.



“I was just talking to my mom about going to the library to research this because I did not understand it,” said a young woman when volunteers knocked on her door. She found exactly what she wanted to know in the booklets.

“People stopped and asked us who we are and thanked us for our service,” said one of the volunteers. “With the stay at home order lifted and restrictions lessening, people seem more alive. They are coming back into their stores and restaurants and they want to make sure everyone knows what to do to protect each other.”

The booklets come in custom-designed boxes that fold into counter displays and invite people to “please take one.” On the back of the booklet, a QR code connects to the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website, where these and other prevention materials are available in 21 languages. Booklets and graphics may be downloaded free of charge and brief videos illustrate the most important information.



Distribution of the educational booklets began in May in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing and shipping 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”







