A Month of Community Celebrations at the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles

Memorial Day festival to round out a month of special activities for the diverse East Hollywood community

With its purpose to serve as a home for the entire community, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles makes holidays special for local families, and May has been no exception.

The Church began the month with a rousing Cinco de Mayo fiesta—a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage. A mariachi band set the tone of the day that was filled with Mexican food, piñata contests, and plenty of treats for the children.

Next, the Church hosted a Mother’s Day party, complete with craft stations where kids created flower crowns, bouquets and Mother’s Day cards. The “mommy and me” photo booth was filled all afternoon. And many more activities engaged the kids so mothers could spend some quality time trying out products at artisanal booths and chilling out at the Mother’s Day massage and pampering stations all along L. Ron Hubbard Way.







Now, East Hollywood neighbors are invited to save the date for a family fun festival on Memorial Day. From 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Monday May 30, there will be all-American barbecue, kids games, bouncy houses, an inflatable maze, a water slide (and splash pool for the younger children), sack races, hula hoop contests and arts and crafts with red, white and blue themes. And at 2:30 p.m., the Church will host a veterans recognition ceremony.

All are invited to head for the Sunset Boulevard corner of L. Ron Hubbard Way for the fun.

