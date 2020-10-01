All In to Help Inglewood Get Through the Pandemic

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Inglewood backs the city’s initiative to get through the pandemic safe and well.

The Church of Scientology Inglewood, which began a local information campaign in May to educate the community on how to stay well, encourages everyone to heed the advice in the public service announcement published by the City of Inglewood. Called “Mask On” the video urges people to use masks and social distancing to get through the coronavirus epidemic safe and well. According to the description of the video on YouTube: “Inspired by the 7X platinum hit by rapper Future, the City of Inglewood puts a public health spin on the song to urge everyone in the community to Keep that Mask On while in public.”

The public service announcement features police, healthcare workers, students and a cameo appearance by Mayor James T. Butts. It encourages everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocols.



Out on the street, a Volunteer Minister reaches out to a family with booklets in Spanish.

The song gives a shout out to essential services men and women who have risked everything in service to the community. And it promotes the other prevention guidelines, saying, “gimme six feet, that’s social distancing. Wash your hands, protect your fam. And we’ll be back soon as we can.”



We’re all in this together and it takes everyone cooperating to keep the community safe in times of pandemic. Churches of Scientology are committed partners in this campaign.

As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology International published three educational booklets in 21 languages: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. The Church provided 5 million copies of these booklets to Volunteer Ministers to distribute in their communities around the world.

Inglewood Volunteer Ministers began distributing these booklets in May. To make sure local businesses and residents understand the basic principles of prevention they handed out booklets to businesses, gas stations, restaurants, hospitals and clinics. They visited more than 1,000 homes and apartments, getting booklets in English and Spanish into everyone’s hands.



“We wanted to do our part to address the uncertainty out there,” Church of Scientology Inglewood Community Center director Stormy Stokes told the Los Angeles Sentinel in an interview. “There are a lot of things we as a community weren’t thinking about before that we need to know and apply now to stay well. After distributing the booklets, I can feel the difference. People are less afraid and more confident once they have more knowledge. It’s calming down the situation.”

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest international independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

For more information on the Church of Scientology and Community Center Inglewood, watch Destination Scientology: Inglewood on the Scientology Network.