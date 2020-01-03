FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Benefit Concert at the Church of Scientology of the Valley



Music and More with the GANAP Singers—a concert benefiting the FilamArts 2020 Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture, at the Church of Scientology of the Valley Saturday, January 4, at 5 p.m.

Direct from the Philippines, the Ganap Singers perform Saturday, January 4, at 5 p.m. at the Church of Scientology of the Valley, 11455 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 91601.



GANAP singers perform a benefit concert at the Church of Scientology of the Valley.

The concert will raise funds to benefit the Filam Arts 2020 Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture and was produced in cooperation with Philippine Patrons of the Arts USA (PPA), a nonprofit organization founded in 1989. For 30 years, the group has brought the best of Filipino music to the U.S. with performances at the Ford Theatre in Hollywood, the Valley Performing Arts Center in Northridge, and the Aratani Theatre at the Japanese Cultural Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

PPA’s vision is a robust presence of Filipino arts and artists in performing arts venues across the USA, so that Americans and Filipino Americans have access to the culture and arts of the Philippines: to learn from it or maintain a connection with it.



The Church of Scientology of the Valley hosts community open houses and forums and makes its auditorium available for nonprofit and cultural programs as part of its mission to bring together, enhance and uplift the community. Last July, the Church hosted the Los Angeles premiere of the Philippine Ballet Theatre in an unforgettable evening of spectacular performances.

