Bridge Publications Wins 12th Manufacturing Leadership ML100 Award



Manufacturing Leadership Council presents ML100 award to Bridge Publications Inc. and lists the company on the “Creators Respond Honor Roll.”

The Manufacturing Leadership Council of the National Association of Manufacturers presented Bridge Publications Inc. with their coveted ML100 Award on May 19 at a Virtual Awards Gala to honor manufacturing excellence.

Staff of Bridge publications, proud to receive their 12th Manufacturing Leadership Award and to be recognized on the “Creators Respond Honor Roll” for their COVID-19 outreach.

Bridge is publisher of the nonfiction works of author and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. The books and lectures of Dianetics and Scientology stand as the largest body of information ever assembled on the mind, spirit and life. And in a year where COVID-19 cut people off from friends, family and life as they knew it, Bridge Publications made it possible for Scientologists and thousands new to the religion to continue or embark on a journey of spiritual growth despite restrictions.



Bridge Publications, publishers of the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard

Manufacturing Leadership Council’s decision to present its awards gala remotely this year underscores the unique challenges the general public and manufacturers in particular faced from the COVID-19 pandemic. To recognize companies that submitted projects directly tied to pandemic recovery and response, the Council originated the “Creators Respond Honor Roll.” So for 2021, not only did Bridge Publications Inc. win its 12th Manufacturing Leadership ML100 Award, the organization was also featured on the honor roll for its project: “Bridge Manufacturing—International Response.”

“With the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, most countries published restrictions that closed churches of all denominations,” says Camila Gonzales, Bridge Publications Director of Public Relations. “Fortunately, Bridge Publications and all Scientology Churches have an Extension Course program. We were an integral part of making it possible for thousands of Scientologists to progress through their studies despite stay-at-home orders. And many thousands more who were interested or curious and new to Scientology had the opportunity to learn and benefit from Mr. Hubbard’s wisdom in the comfort of their homes.”

The primary goal of the project Bridge submitted to the Manufacturing Leadership Council was to provide Extension Course study materials. Despite the pandemic, this made it possible for Scientologists to continue their spiritual progress through the study of Dianetics and Scientology books and lectures. This also enabled those interested in finding out about Scientology to do so despite government restrictions and regulations closing houses of worship, including Scientology Churches and Missions in many countries, for the better part of the year.



“As soon as the pandemic struck, our Churches reached out to Scientologists and encouraged them to take advantage of their time at home by studying Extension Courses,” says Gonzalez.

Bridge Publications contacted suppliers to arrange raw materials as orders for Extension Course packs began flooding in. Where Bridge would normally produce an average of 1,500 Extension Course Packs per month, this rapidly increased to 7,000 per month, with individuals from 69 countries requesting Extension Course packs in 17 languages.

Through their in-house digital printing and full binding facility, they shipped study materials to the homes of those ordering directly from Bridge and those placing orders through local Scientology Churches, Missions and groups. Bridge has a longstanding policy of shipping within 24 hours of any order, and despite the spike in demand, they managed to continue to fill Extension Course orders on time.

Those studying these courses report that progressing on Extension Courses helped them make it through the pandemic. They found themselves able to cope and thrive when everything else seemed to be shutting down.

“When I make my Extension Course a part of my daily and weekly life, everything starts to require a lot less effort,” wrote one Extension Course student. “It is like oxygen for me as a spiritual being,” wrote another. “I’m finding answers to questions I’ve had my whole life,” was another person’s feedback on the value of the Extension Course.

The second goal of “Bridge Manufacturing – International Response” was to help those living and working in their community, City of Commerce, California.

In response to the pandemic, the Church of Scientology compiled and produced educational booklets to help people understand the best practices for preventing the spread of COVID-19. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center, also located in Commerce, produced more than 7.5 million copies of these booklets.

“This is our home,” says Gonzalez, “and it was very important to our staff to be able to help local residents and those working nearby make it through the pandemic safe and well.”

Throughout May and June 2020, Bridge staff went door-to-door in the neighborhood providing booklets to residents. They also placed boxes of booklets on the counters of 281 essential businesses, and police and fire departments, where customers or visitors were invited to take copies for themselves and their friends and families.



Bridge Publications staff made educational booklets on prevention available to neighborhood businesses and residents.

“All our staff members are very proud of winning this ML100 award and especially for our being included in the Manufacturing Leadership Creators Respond Honor Roll,” says Gonzalez.

Manufacturing Leadership Council is a division of the National Association of Manufacturers, which developed the Manufacturing Leadership Awards to honor manufacturing companies and leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Award winners are selected by a panel of expert judges.

In early 2007, prior to the release of the Dianetics and Scientology Basics Books and Lectures, under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Bridge Publications was established in the world’s largest exclusively digital print house—a 276,000-square-foot facility stretching a full city block. All facilities, from administrative offices to manufacturing and distribution, are located under the same roof. The operation is dedicated to making L. Ron Hubbard’s works accessible everywhere.

For more information on Bridge Publications visit their website at www.bridgepub.com or watch Inside Scientology: Bridge Publications on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.






















