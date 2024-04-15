Can We Reverse Record Overdose Deaths? Foundation for Drug-Free World Says 'Yes' and the Key Is Prevention

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

This year’s Rx and Illicit Drug Summit highlighted a grim fact of life: “Overdoses and deaths involving synthetic opioids have reached record rates, and every community across our nation is feeling the impact.” According to the CDC, more than half of opioid overdose deaths in 10 states studied tested positive for fentanyl. It’s time to slam the pedal down on prevention, says Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

Drug-Free World made its acclaimed educator’s package, made available free of charge to those attending the conference.

“It’s time to realize prevention is the only viable solution to the overdose crises,” says Drug-Free World Executive Director Jessica Hochman. “Fentanyl has changed the dynamic of drug abuse. The CDC reports that more than half of opioid overdose deaths in 10 states studied tested positive for fentanyl.” A 2022 New York Times exposé pointed out “an alarming” portion of overdose deaths among youth came from “counterfeit pills tainted with fentanyl that teenagers and young adults bought over social media.”



“The solution is to educate youth, so they don’t start taking drugs in the first place,” says Hochman. “Empower them with confidence that they are doing the right thing in not taking drugs, period.”

With more than 4,000 attending the 4-day Rx and Illicit Drug Summit for 2024 in Atlanta, Drug-Free World reached out with a booth to provide their drug education materials and curriculum free of charge to anyone wishing to take effective action.

