Church Brings Community Together to Reduce Crime

Seattle’s Church of Scientology hosted its annual block party celebrating National Night Out in support of community anti-crime efforts.

The Church of Scientology celebrated Seattle’s National Night Out in conjunction with the crime prevention program of the Seattle Police Department. Because of the connection between drug abuse and crime, the Church made the Truth About Drugs educational materials available free of charge to all attending.

At National Night Out at the Church of Scientology Seattle, the barbecue pit was a vintage Model-T Ford truck.

The booklets and videos about marijuana, crystal meth, heroin, synthetic drugs and many other commonly abused substances present the unvarnished facts about drugs in a youth-friendly format to help kids make their own decision not to abuse drugs.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime prevention awareness, increase neighborhood support of anti-crime efforts, and unite the community.

The neighborhood event hosted by the Church of Scientology featured live music from the Viewpoints band and great barbecue cooked and served from an antique 1924 Model-T Ford truck. For the kids, there was a professional balloon twister and a face painting artist.

“We are members of the block watch program for our area,” said Rev. Ann Pearce, Director of Public Affairs for the Scientology Church. “Hosting this annual block party is a wonderful way to meet new neighbors, work to support anti-crime efforts and coordinate closely with the police department to safeguard our community.”

The Church of Scientology and its members support the Truth About Drugs campaign, one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives. Thanks to this support, Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides drug education booklets, videos and educator guides free of charge to teachers, mentors and civic and community leaders.

According to the United Nations Office on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, "Every dollar spent on prevention can save governments up to ten dollars in later costs."



For more information, watch The Truth About Drugs: Real People, Real Stories documentary and public service announcements on the Scientology Network.


