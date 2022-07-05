FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Community Open House Raises Awareness About Deadly Fentanyl Surge



In partnership with the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, Seattle’s Church of Scientology hosted an open house for International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

According to a recent survey by University of Washington School of Medicine, “Use of the illicitly produced opioid fentanyl has surged by a ‘stunning’ extent in Washington.” Of nearly 1,000 people surveyed, 42 percent “said they had used fentanyl in the previous three months, up from 18 percent in 2019.”

Foundation for a Drug-Free World Northwest representative David Scattergood briefs those attending an International Day Against Drugs open house on recent drug trends and solutions.

To educate the community on the dangers of drug abuse and what can be done to protect youth and adults from their deadly effects, the Church of Scientology Seattle held a community open house and forum.

A public education and PR specialist with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority was the keynote speaker. She challenged the audience to “Be the Change” by reading and using the Foundation’s educational materials to help others.



Dave Scattergood, Northwest representative for Foundation for a Drug-Free World, said he learned recently from a discussion with the Seattle Police Department of the staggering amount of fentanyl taken off the streets. In the last year alone, Seattle police and federal agents seized 650,000 pills—10 times more than in 2020.

“Evidence-based drug education is the way we will reach our youth with an effective message about the dangers of drugs such as fentanyl,” said Scattergood.

To bring this message to as many people as possible, the Seattle chapter of the Foundation has ramped up its drug education outreach. Volunteers recently made the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs materials available free of charge to the thousands attending this year’s nearby Kent International Festival.

Anyone wishing to learn more is invited to visit the Church’s Public Information Center where displays document the use of the Truth About Drugs initiative in cities and countries around the world to combat drug abuse and addiction. Church staff and volunteers will assist anyone wishing to provide drug education to others with training and materials.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a volunteer-based organization with a network of some 200 chapters internationally. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to drug educators worldwide.

The Church of Scientology Seattle was dedicated in July 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. For more information on the Church of Scientology Seattle, visit their website at www.Scientology-Seattle.org.