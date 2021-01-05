Washington Native Awarded Bronze Presidential Volunteer Service Award for His Drug Prevention Advocacy

At a virtual event attended by drug prevention volunteers from across the U.S. and Latin America, David Scattergood, Northwest Representative for Foundation for a Drug-Free World, received the bronze Presidential Volunteer Service Award for contributing more than 100 hours of service over the previous year. Drug-Free World Northwest chapter is sponsored by the Seattle Church of Scientology.

The Presidential Volunteer Service Award honors individuals whose service impacts communities and inspires others to take action.

Scattergood began working in the field of drug education in 2010. Since then, he has overseen the distribution of more than 300,000 copies of drug education materials in Washington state. He has given seminars to law enforcement officials, educators, counselors and school resource officers with organizations such as the Washington School Safety Organization, Society of Health and Physical Educators and the Washington Traffic Safety Education Association.



“Drugs can lead to ruined lives, both for those using drugs and for those around them,” says Scattergood. “I felt that the most effective way to combat this was through education. Being able to support people on the front lines like educators and police officers is very gratifying.”

Drug-Free World videos and booklets present the unvarnished facts about marijuana, heroin, pain killers, crack cocaine and many other commonly abused substances in a youth-friendly format. They help kids make their own decision not to abuse drugs.

Comments from professionals who have used Drug-Free World materials in Washington indicate their effectiveness.

“The quality of the materials and the way the information is presented is great for all ages from middle school to adult and I consider them a very valuable tool to help me do my job and educate the public about the dangers of drug use,” said a school resource officer In Marysville, Washington.

Another teacher in the area has been using the program for 10 years. Her students love creating their own public service announcements based on the information from the materials.