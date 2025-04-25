FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Cincinnati Hosts Record-Breaking Community Easter Celebration, Uniting 750 Locals in Family-Focused Festivities

Community spirit soars as hundreds of children participate in traditional activities while embodying the Scientology principle "Love and help children"

Hundreds of excited children and their families gather in the Church of Scientology of Greater Cincinnati parking lot for the community Easter egg hunt. The event, which drew 500 children and 750 total attendees, exemplifies the church’s commitment to L. Ron Hubbard's precept “Love and help children” while providing a fun, outdoor activity alternative to screen time.

The Church of Scientology of Greater Cincinnati transformed its Florence campus into a vibrant hub of community celebration last weekend, welcoming 750 local residents for an Easter festival that emphasized family togetherness and outdoor activity.

A festive atmosphere fills the Church of Scientology of Greater Cincinnati as families participate in the free Easter celebration. The event featured not only an egg hunt but also face painting, a bouncy house, and opportunities for children to interact with live rabbits, creating memorable experiences for community members of all religious backgrounds.



The centerpiece of the event—a traditional egg hunt—drew 500 enthusiastic children who eagerly participated in the search, embodying the church’s commitment to L. Ron Hubbard’s precept “Love and help children” from his widely-distributed moral guide, The Way to Happiness.

“We wanted to open our doors to the families of our community,” explained April Wallace, Director of Community Affairs for the Cincinnati church. “Kids spend way too much time cooped up at home, playing on tablets, watching TV and movies. The more activity they have will improve their mood, their confidence and even their academic performance. We wanted to provide a fun, safe environment for families to come and celebrate this holiday.”

Beyond the egg hunt, attendees enjoyed a comprehensive array of family activities, including photos with the Easter bunny, interaction with live rabbits, face painting, a bouncy house, themed games, and holiday refreshments. The event was offered completely free of charge to all participants.

In keeping with the Church of Scientology’s inclusive approach to community service, the Kids Festival welcomed members of all religious backgrounds, reflecting the organization’s broader commitment to social betterment initiatives. These programs include distribution of The Way to Happiness, Truth About Drugs educational materials, United for Human Rights advocacy, and Narconon drug rehabilitation services.

The Cincinnati church’s community outreach represents a local expression of Scientology’s global humanitarian efforts, which include the Scientology Volunteer Ministers—an international corps that assists at disaster sites worldwide, helping over 2 million people annually.

Parents assist young children in collecting colorful Easter eggs during the Church of Scientology of Greater Cincinnati's community celebration. The inclusive event welcomed 750 local residents, offering traditional holiday activities while advancing the church’s broader social betterment initiatives in the Florence area.

For more information about upcoming community events or the Church of Scientology of Greater Cincinnati, visit scientology-cincinnati.org.