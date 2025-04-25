Church of Scientology Cincinnati Hosts Record-Breaking Community Easter Celebration, Uniting 750 Locals in Family-Focused Festivities
Community spirit soars as hundreds of children participate in traditional activities while embodying the Scientology principle "Love and help children"
The Church of Scientology of Greater Cincinnati transformed its Florence campus into a vibrant hub of community celebration last weekend, welcoming 750 local residents for an Easter festival that emphasized family togetherness and outdoor activity.
The centerpiece of the event—a traditional egg hunt—drew 500 enthusiastic children who eagerly participated in the search, embodying the church’s commitment to L. Ron Hubbard’s precept “Love and help children” from his widely-distributed moral guide, The Way to Happiness.
“We wanted to open our doors to the families of our community,” explained April Wallace, Director of Community Affairs for the Cincinnati church. “Kids spend way too much time cooped up at home, playing on tablets, watching TV and movies. The more activity they have will improve their mood, their confidence and even their academic performance. We wanted to provide a fun, safe environment for families to come and celebrate this holiday.”
Beyond the egg hunt, attendees enjoyed a comprehensive array of family activities, including photos with the Easter bunny, interaction with live rabbits, face painting, a bouncy house, themed games, and holiday refreshments. The event was offered completely free of charge to all participants.
In keeping with the Church of Scientology’s inclusive approach to community service, the Kids Festival welcomed members of all religious backgrounds, reflecting the organization’s broader commitment to social betterment initiatives. These programs include distribution of The Way to Happiness, Truth About Drugs educational materials, United for Human Rights advocacy, and Narconon drug rehabilitation services.
The Cincinnati church’s community outreach represents a local expression of Scientology’s global humanitarian efforts, which include the Scientology Volunteer Ministers—an international corps that assists at disaster sites worldwide, helping over 2 million people annually.
For more information about upcoming community events or the Church of Scientology of Greater Cincinnati, visit scientology-cincinnati.org.
The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.
