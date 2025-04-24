East Hollywood Families Gather for Easter Celebration at Church of Scientology’s 5th Annual Festival
L. Ron Hubbard Way transformed into a springtime wonderland this Easter as more than 5,000 Angelenos flocked to the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles’ 5th Annual Easter Festival, cementing its reputation as East Hollywood's premier family holiday destination.
The highlight of the day was the much-anticipated Easter egg hunt, where thousands of excited children raced to collect from among 25,000 colorfully decorated eggs. Twenty-four lucky participants discovered special “golden” eggs, earning them special gift bags filled with stuffed Easter bunnies and treats. Organizers thoughtfully arranged a separate hunt for toddlers, ensuring every child left with smiles and treasures.
“This annual celebration has become a cherished tradition for our community,” said a Church representative. “Seeing families from all backgrounds come together in joy and celebration is exactly what these events are all about.”
The festival featured an impressive array of family-friendly activities throughout the afternoon:
- Fluffy petting zoo with gentle animals for children to interact with
- Professional face painting stations
- Creative egg decorating workshops
- Arts and crafts tables with Easter-themed projects
- Competitive donut-eating contests that drew cheering crowds
- Unlimited complimentary popcorn and cotton candy
- Diverse food trucks offering culinary delights
- Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny
- Two bouncy houses for energetic youngsters
- Beloved Disney characters mingling with attendees
- Live entertainment that kept the atmosphere festive
Adding musical flair to the celebration, the internationally acclaimed swing band, the Jive Aces, traveled from the United Kingdom for the event. Their two vibrant sets had attendees of all ages dancing around the stage, creating a joyful atmosphere that epitomized the spirit of the day.
The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles has established itself as a community hub, hosting numerous free events throughout the year, including Halloween festivities, Día de los Muertos celebrations, Fourth of July gatherings, and the popular Candy Cane Lane during the Christmas season. Beyond holiday events, the Church organizes cultural fairs, open houses, and community forums addressing important social issues affecting East Hollywood residents.
L. Ron Hubbard Way, renamed in 1996 from a section of Berendo Street, underwent extensive renovation including the installation of more than 150,000 bricks to create a distinctive, pedestrian-friendly thoroughfare. Today, it serves as the center of Scientology activities in Los Angeles and stands as a tribute to L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology.
The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, located at the Sunset Boulevard intersection of L. Ron Hubbard Way, is featured in “Inside a Church of Scientology” on the Scientology Network, which was launched by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2018 to commemorate L. Ron Hubbard’s birthday.
As an Ideal Scientology Organization, the Church is designed not only to serve Scientologists in their spiritual journey but also to function as a community resource—a meeting place where people of all faiths can collaborate on initiatives to benefit the greater Los Angeles area.
For information on upcoming events, visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles website, Facebook, or Instagram.
The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.
CONTACT:
Church of Scientology Media Relations
mediarelations@churchofscientology.net
(323) 960-3500 phone
(323) 960-3508 fax