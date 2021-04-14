Church of Scientology of Tampa and its Commitment to the Community

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A video on the new interactive timeline, 20/21 A Look Back & A Look Ahead, on the Scientology website, features the Church of Scientology Tampa.

Just as in any city around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the lives and livelihood of the people of Tampa, Florida. But the Church of Scientology stepped up to make sure their neighbors would make it through these challenging times safe and well. Their work is featured in a video on 20/21—A Look Back & A Look Ahead, an interactive timeline on the Scientology website.

In the video, a local radio host expresses how much she appreciates the care of the Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Tampa



The director of a Tampa Karate academy noticed that no matter where he goes in town, he sees the white and yellow Stay Well booklets on the counters of shops and businesses. They are there for anyone to pick up and use to protect themselves and their families.



He implemented the information from these booklets with his Karate students and is proud that not a single one of the children came down with any sickness at all despite the pandemic. “I attribute that to the Stay Well campaign,” he says in the video.



“Y’all were doing this to help us,” says a barber, who has a display of these booklets at the entrance to his shop and gives them out to his customers. “Just the simple fact that there’s people out there like you guys that care about us—you don’t see that every day.”



“This bond with the Volunteer Ministers that I’ve made over the past several years makes me feel empowered,” says a local radio host. “I feel I have resources. Any time, they’re just a phone call away or an email away. Thank you for thinking about how this could help me and thank you for making it available and accessible to somebody that’s just in the community—that you care about even though you may not even know my name.”



The volunteers who placed these booklets in shops throughout Tampa are part of the international movement of Scientology Volunteer Ministers who distributed more than 7.5 million of these educational booklets in their communities.



Each booklet contains a QR code that goes to the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology Website, which is dedicated to educating the public on preventing the spread of illness and proper sanitizing methods. Translated in 21 languages, this critical information is available to anyone free of charge, including downloadable resources.

The site includes public service announcements covering a broad range of topics from tips on how to stay well to understanding how viruses spread. The public service announcements (also translated in 21 languages) have aired on radio and TV stations around the world.

This international response to the pandemic has earned the Church of Scientology the coveted Communitas Award in the category of Leadership in Community Service and Corporate Social Responsibility.



The Communitas Awards (communitas is Latin for “people coming together for the good of the community”) recognize exceptional organizations and individuals that are unselfishly giving of themselves and their resources to benefit their communities.

The Church of Scientology Tampa is located in the city’s iconic Ybor Square. The Church was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige on March 13, 2011—the 100th anniversary of the birth of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

