Commerce Companies and Members of the Community Unite to Clean Up the Streets



Bridge Publications spring cleanup brought the community together for an afternoon dedicated to caring for the environment.

Bridge Publications, the all-digital in-house printing facility and publisher of L. Ron Hubbard’s nonfiction works, organized and carried out a Spring Cleanup with other members of the Commerce community.

Vice Mayor of the City of Commerce Mr. Hugo Argumedo joined the initiative, not only coordinating supplies for the cleanup and a city dumpster, but also volunteering to help clean the streets.

The Maravilla Foundation brought a force of volunteers who lent their muscle and trucks and energetically worked alongside Bridge Publications and other volunteers, shoveling, picking up and hauling trash.

Other local companies and organizations contributed to the effort with supplies and volunteers. Among them were 4Earth Farms, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and The Tree People.



The volunteers advanced in a single team, covering an entire city block, while a patrol vehicle from the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department escorted the team, lending safety and support.

All and all, the team collected and properly disposed of 81 five-gallon bags of trash, 3 TV frames, 7 tires, 2 shopping carts, 1 couch, bookshelves, bed frames and a canoe.

At the same time, volunteers handed out copies of The Way to Happiness, a common-sense guide to better living, containing the precept Safeguard and Improve Your Environment.

Bridge Publications acknowledged everyone involved in working to beautify Commerce, in keeping with its reputation as a model city.

All members of the business community are invited to participate in Bridge Publications’ Summer Cleanup on June 24.

Located at 5600 E. Olympic Boulevard in Commerce, Bridge Publications is the world's largest all-digital, print-on-demand facility.

Those interested in participating or contributing to the next cleanup, contact Camila Gonzalez at (323) 888-6200 or cgonzalez@bridgepub.com. All are welcome.

For more information on The Way to Happiness visit www.thewaytohappiness.org.