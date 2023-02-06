FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Descendants of Forced Migration Honor L. Ron Hubbard for His Legacy of Empowerment

Among the first settlers of Los Angeles were those forced to leave their homes in Central Mexico as part of Spain’s campaign to subjugate the indigenous people of the region.

Members of the Los Angeles Tlaxcalan community gathered for a special ceremony last week at Pico House, named for Pio Pico, the last governor of what was known as Alta California under Spanish rule. They met there to present a certificate of recognition to humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard for the programs he inspired—programs that are uplifting their community in Los Angeles and at home in Mexico.

Mr. Abel Garcia, president and board member of Organizacion de Tlaxcaltecas USA, presented the award.

Tlaxcala, a state in Central Mexico, is home to a proud race of warriors who resisted the Aztecs in pre-Columbian Mexico, staying true to their own traditions and cultural identity. But in 1591, after they helped the Spanish overthrow the Aztec Empire, Hernando Cortés moved 400 Tlaxcalan families north, many of them against their will, to help Spain establish control over the indigenous people of the region. What followed was the degradation of native cultures, both north and south of the border.

“We, as descendants of the 400 families who came to establish the first settlements in California recognize L. Ron Hubbard for his dedication to helping others and for making human rights a reality for our people,” said Mr. Garcia in his presentation.



Organizacion de Tlaxcaltecas USA is a nonprofit that provides support to the Tlaxcalan people in America and at home, helping reunite migrant families with their loved ones and promoting the traditions, customs, culture, crafts and gastronomy of Tlaxcala.

Thousands of Mexican and Central American migrants living in L.A. County have been separated from their elderly loved ones for as many as 20 years. Many aging parents and grandparents qualify for visitor visas but don’t understand how to apply for them.



For more than a decade, Los Angeles Churches of Scientology have partnered with Organizacion de Tlaxcaltecas USA, hosting events to help keep the culture alive and supporting the organization’s humanitarian initiatives.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists are deeply committed to human rights, inspired by the words of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who wrote “human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”

The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles is designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom. But it also serves as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The Church was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010.

