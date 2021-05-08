Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health Commemorative Edition Wins Hermes Creative Award

On the eve of the 71st anniversary of the publication of Dianetics, Bridge Publications, publishers of the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard, is recognized for creative excellence for its commemorative leatherbound edition of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health.

Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, the most widely read book on the subject of the human mind, was published on May 9, 1950.

And just as Scientologists across the globe anticipated the celebration of this milestone for the religion, Bridge Publications was awarded a Hermes Gold Creative Award for a special edition of the work.

Special edition of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health wins Hermes Gold Award

In commemoration of each newly opened Church of Scientology around the world, a custom leatherbound edition of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is designed and produced by Bridge Publications.

Bridge designers review extensive research on the Church and its surrounding area including the culture, history, geography, art and landmarks of the city to design everything from the color of the leather and the endsheet paper to the image stamped on the back of the book.

Bridge produces only 500 copies of the special edition. Each is hand-numbered for the collector and there is only one production run of these leatherbound books. They are not reproduced once sold out. The sale of these special editions raises funds to assist in the opening of the new Church.

The leatherbound edition honored by a 2021 Hermes Gold Creative Award commemorates the new Church of Scientology of Del Valle, soon to open in Colonia Del Valle, a neighborhood in the Benito Juarez borough of Mexico City.

The book’s brilliant red leather complements the motif of the new Church and features the Angel of Independence on its back cover. Most commonly known as El Ángel, the 24-karat gold-covered bronze statue of Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, pays tribute to the heroes of Mexico’s War of Independence from Spain and symbolizes the love of freedom of the Mexican people.

