Drug-Free Tennessee Provides Tools to School Resource Officers

Drug-Free Tennessee took part in the National Association of School Resource Officers Convention on International Day Against Drug Abuse.

With Tennessee hosting the National Association of School Resource Officers Convention this year, volunteers from the Church of Scientology Nashville and Drug-Free Tennessee provided tools school resource officers can use to educate students on the dangerous effects of drugs.

The School Resource Officer convention, held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, took place on International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking, a day established by the United Nations “to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.”

The cornerstone of the Foundation’s educational program is the Truth About Drugs—booklets and videos that enlighten people of all ages on the dangers of the most commonly abused drugs.

Joining the Drug-Free World volunteers was Darren Tessitore, a drug-prevention activist whose work is featured in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

Tessitore has trained thousands of School Resource Officers who have reached more than 3 million youth with the Foundation’s interactive curriculum. “They are able to use these materials and reach kids,” he said. “It’s a passion of mine to make sure that every kid has the opportunity to know what these drugs can do to them.”

School Resource Officers at the conference immediately saw the value of the Foundation’s materials and dozens signed up to receive the complete Education Package for their schools. The package is available to anyone who wishes to educate others on this subject and may be ordered through drugfreeworld.org.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiative.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support the Foundation, making it possible to provide these materials free of charge to community leaders, groups and educators for their use in dealing with this vital subject.