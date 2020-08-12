FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

French Scientologists Provide Prevention Resources in the Face of New Outbreaks of COVID-19



Three booklets and more than a dozen videos on the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center provide proven prevention principles in 21 languages. French Scientologists share these resources with their communities.

With new cases of COVID-19 nearly doubling in France in recent weeks and so much hinging on bringing the pandemic back under control, Volunteer Ministers from the Churches of Scientology of France urge their communities to learn and adopt the basic principles of prevention.

When the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Church staff and parishioners and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology published three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. Volunteer Ministers from Scientology Churches in France and countries across the world distributed copies of the booklets to share these successful guidelines with their communities.

With the motto “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” as soon as restrictions eased in France, Volunteer Ministers, dressed in protective gear, provided thousands of complimentary copies of the booklets to local businesses and residents.



These booklets have been made available in 21 languages to read or download free of charge from the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website along with more than a dozens videos and infographics that push home the message.

Shop owners place displays where customers may take home copies of the booklets for themselves, friends and families.

“The lockdown was hard on everyone,” says Michel, a Volunteer Minister from Paris who helped with the distribution. “People were happy to finally have restrictions lifted so they could get their businesses going again.”



“Shop owners and managers appreciated having simple booklets that explain what people can do to keep themselves and their friends and families well,” says a Volunteer Minister named Luca. “We dropped off a box of booklets at a clothing shop and the next day the owner asked for another box and told us how fast the booklets were going. The owner of a pizzeria asked for a display of 100 booklets and another 100 to hold in reserve to have plenty on hand for his customers.” People would stop the volunteers on the street and ask for copies.

“We can bring this new outbreak under control,” says Michel. “The answers are all in these booklets. We urge people to visit How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center and put the information to use.”

___________________

Distribution of the educational booklets began in May in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing and shipping 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”



