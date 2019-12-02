FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Interfaith Adoption of the Scientology Tools for Life



Ministers from more than a dozen South African Christian ministries came together at Castle Kyalami for workshops on practical life skills from the Scientology Handbook.

Spiritual leaders from 16 Christian denominations across Gauteng convened at Castle Kyalami, African continental headquarters for the Church of Scientology, for a series of Tools for Life workshops from the Scientology Handbook—a compendium of practical information and skills based on the works of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.



Presenting 19 subjects of use to anyone—including study skills, improving communication, repairing broken relationships, raising children, resolving conflicts, organizing and attaining goals—Tools for Life training was offered to assist pastors and religious communities.

After the training, pastors returned to their churches throughout Gauteng to share the everyday life skills with their congregations. A bishop from St. Paul’s Holy Apostolic Church delivered sermons on the chapters “The Cause of Suppression,” “Technology of Study,” and “Answers to Drugs.” The bishop reported lively discussion followed each sermon and observable changes—less conflict, more optimism, ever greater ability to understand the Bible.

A Seventh-Day Adventist archbishop, who completed all 19 courses online and delivered seminars throughout his parish, saw among his pastors and their congregations a new spirit and ability to uplift one another.

A bishop in Pretoria described The Scientology Handbook as her “companion on my journey” to solve the challenging conditions she and her community face.

Another church leader in a district of Pretoria began using the Tools for Life in sermons, resulting in the formation of a Scientology Handbook study group. The group rapidly doubled in size and continued to grow as others noticed the change in their fellow parishioners after they studied “Components of Understanding” and “How to Resolve Conflicts.”

In the hundreds of congregations where Tools for Life training has been implemented to date, pastors and priests report that the simple, workable solutions to the challenges facing them and their congregations changed their lives immediately—and they experienced a 60 percent increase in church attendance.