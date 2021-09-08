FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Join the Scientology Network in Celebration of World Literacy Day



Literacy is essential for work and prosperity. Illiteracy holds the individual back and limits their choices in every aspect of life. The Scientology Network’s Voices for Humanity original series shares the stories of humanitarians who are dedicated to addressing this vital issue.

International Literacy Day, established by UNESCO in 1966, was created to remind the international community of the importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies, and the need for intensified efforts towards more literate societies. But is there a way to ensure literacy despite limited resources? And if so, why is some 14 percent of the world’s population completely illiterate. Moreover, why are one in seven Americans functionally illiterate—defined by UNESCO as lacking enough literacy to function effectively in their group and community and to use reading, writing and calculation for their own and the community’s development.

Dr. Olatunde Odewumi uses L. Ron Hubbard’s Study Technology to impact entire generations of students by training teachers to tackle illiteracy throughout Nigeria.

Scientology Network’s Voices for Humanity original series spotlights humanitarians who use technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that enables educators, tutors and parents to grapple effectively with this issue resulting in literate, competent individuals capable of making their own way in life.



Dr. Olatunde Odewumi witnessed the devastating impact of illiteracy on his country of Nigeria. He confronted the issue by introducing a new method of education and has since helped educate hundreds of thousands across the country.

Ole Hemmingsholt was so troubled at learning that an estimated 700,000 of his Danish countrymen were functionally illiterate, he made it his life’s mission to provide an effective educational method that has now helped thousands throughout Europe.

Tamara Batalha, a passionate advocate for teaching children without resorting to the use of drugs, discusses the tragic state of today’s educational system and the use of a proven technology of study that brings new hope to students and parents.

Elena Bludova has introduced a teaching method that is helping thousands of Ukrainians acquire a command of the English language, a necessary skill its citizens need in order to create a successful future.

What makes each of these humanitarians effective in their endeavors is Study Technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who discovered the laws on which learning is based and developed workable methods anyone may apply. This technology provides an understanding of the basics of learning and supplies exact ways to overcome all the pitfalls one encounters during study.

