L. Ron Hubbard Honored on the 70th Anniversary of His Arrival in Phoenix

As Scientologists the world over look forward to the celebration of Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s birthday, an award presented by the Arizona Interfaith Movement pays tribute to his seminal work in Phoenix—the birthplace of the world’s youngest major religion.

A brilliant sunset burnished Camelback Mountain overlooking Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s Phoenix home and created the perfect backdrop to a very special presentation. This is where Rev. Larry Fultz, executive director of Arizona Interfaith Movement, presented an award to the Church of Scientology Phoenix.

The plaque states: “Presented in commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of L. Ron Hubbard arriving to his Camelback Home where he founded the Scientology religion. A profound philosopher, humanitarian and author, Mr. Hubbard lived by the Golden Rule and inspired countless others to strive toward the creation of a world of harmony, goodwill and peace, as reflected in his writings.”

“The award is very special for us considering the accomplishments over these 70 years,” said Rev. Ginny Leason, Director of Public Affairs of the Church of Scientology Phoenix and board member of Arizona Interfaith. “We follow Mr. Hubbard’s principles of goodwill and peace and thank Arizona Interfaith for this plaque and their own application of the Golden Rule.”

It was here at the foot of the mountain that L. Ron Hubbard’s research led him to discover that:

Man is an immortal spiritual being.

His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime.

His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized.

“Man can save his soul,” he wrote. “Like the bright cool dawn after a night of prison and of thunder Man can taste that freedom sought so long.”

Scientologists traveled to Phoenix from across America and abroad to attend three Congresses he held here. And the most accomplished among them attended seven Advanced Clinical Courses that lay the foundation of the world’s youngest major religion.

The Church of Scientology Phoenix has served a growing congregation since 1974, and moved to its expansive new headquarters on the southeast corner of 44th Street and Indianola Avenue in 2012, when it was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.








