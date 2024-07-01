Promoting Happiness and Community at the Kent International Festival

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Volunteers with The Way to Happiness Foundation Northwest Chapter brought their message of happiness and a broader sense of community to the 16th Annual Kent International Festival.

Volunteers from the Northwest chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation, supported by the Church of Scientology Seattle, staffed a booth at the annual Kent International Festival. They brought the positive message of The Way to Happiness to local residents, business owners, and nonprofit organizations and highlighted ways to engage in worthwhile activities to promote a broader sense of community.



Kent International Festival serves one of the nation's most ethnically diverse communities. In the words of event organizers, “Through coming together and celebrating our various heritages with respect and understanding, we build a stronger and wider sense of community that is inclusive of all.”

The Way to Happiness by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard highlights the virtues of respecting and understanding others and engaging in productive and worthwhile activities. The book contains 21 common-sense precepts that anyone can use.

Reflecting on what represents happiness, Mr. Hubbard stated: “Happiness lies in engaging in worthwhile activities. But there is only one person who for certain can tell what will make one happy—oneself.”

One of the precepts of The Way to Happiness is to “Safeguard and improve your environment,” and volunteers had a display at their booth showcasing the Foundation’s extensive environmental work in Washington, from simple street clean-ups to graffiti removal and beautifying local parks. Recently, The Way to Happiness Foundation was awarded a certificate of appreciation for their 32 years of work with the City of Seattle’s Adopt-a-Street program which has included families and communities coming together to help create a more sustainable environment.

According to the City of Kent’s website, the city “is committed to a multi-faceted approach toward the protection and enhancement of local and regional natural resources” and Foundation volunteers encouraged all to get involved in simple projects to improve the environment in their area.

To find out more about The Way to Happiness, take the free online course on the Way to Happiness Foundation’s website or watch the public service announcements on each of the precepts and the award-winning The Way to Happiness book-on-film on the Scientology Network.

