FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

San Fernando Valley Volunteers Honored at Recognition Ceremony

Twenty-three community leaders acknowledged for their help and dedication at a ceremony at the Church of Scientology of the Valley.

Stellar volunteers were honored in a celebration of International Volunteer Recognition Day at the Church of Scientology of the Valley, hosted by the Church’s Volunteer Ministers.

LAPD North Hollywood Area Commander Captain Donald Graham emphasized the important role volunteers play in the community.

He thanked the Volunteer Ministers for their service, recalling their support of the firefighters and other emergency personnel who fought the devastating La Tuna Fire.

Captain Graham emphasized the importance of investing time in the community and the many ways one can do so, such as through Scouting, organizing or joining a Neighborhood Watch, or taking part in a Map Your Neighborhood program to help the community prepare for disaster.

Among the many other activities spotlighted were Police Activity League Supporters, the Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology, the Daughters of Zion, Kiwanis Club of Burbank, Interfaith Solidarity Network, Professional Chaplains and Youth for Human Rights.

Volunteers awarded for their stellar contributions included:

Guillermo Ahumada, Senior Pastor of the California Chapter of Pan y Vida (Bread and Life), a certified Christian chaplain and chaplain trainer

Lawyer Soraya Deen, who heads the Interfaith Solidarity Network—an interfaith consultant and expert on nonviolent communication, dialogue, conflict resolution and peacemaking

Miriam Burbano, community organizer, educator and Hispanic Heritage Innovative Educator Award recipient who raises funds for college scholarships for migrant students

Linda Wiggins, founder of Daughters of Zion, a nonprofit that mentors, encourages, and empowers single women with children who are transitioning from homelessness

Tracey Andruscavage, who led the all-female Scouts Troop 88, sponsored by the Church of Scientology, to its historic accomplishment when they tied for first place and won the Presidential Award at the first Verdugo Oaks Camp Camporee after the Boy Scouts opened membership to girls.

Maya Hernandez, a 16-year-old who began volunteering when she was 4 and has now started her own non-profit “Music Helps Humanity”.

Also acknowledged and thanked were the many volunteers of the Boy Scouts, Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology, Kiwanis Club of Burbank, Youth for Human Rights, the Professional Chaplains, and the Volunteer Ministers.

For more information on the Church of Scientology of the Valley, watch their episode on Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network.