Scientology “Stay Well” Initiative Backs Up Denmark’s New Normal

Denmark was the first country in Europe to ease coronavirus restrictions. But the pandemic left many concerned. Scientology Volunteer Ministers help their communities understand the basics of prevention and how they can keep themselves and others well.

Denmark’s rapid response with prevention protocols to curb the COVID-19 pandemic is credited with quickly bringing the outbreak under control. To ensure the success of the country’s reopening, Scientology Volunteer Ministers launched an initiative to educate their communities on how to stay well.

Guided by the principle that an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure, Volunteer Ministers suited up in protective gear for the safety of all. They visited stores, restaurants and other businesses with sets of three booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation.

“This is such a positive initiative, bringing help

in these difficult times.”

“People told us these booklets eased any fear or worries about what might happen, now that there are fewer restrictions,” said one volunteer. Store managers took boxes of the booklets and placed them on counters where customers could take them. “This is such a positive initiative, bringing help in these difficult times,” said the manager of one of the shops.

“As we walked down the street, we were surrounded by people asking for their own copies of the booklets,” said one of the Volunteer Ministers.

The How to Stay Well Prevention Center on the Scientology website makes these materials broadly available in Danish and 19 other languages. The booklets can be read on the website or downloaded. More than a dozen brief videos illustrate the key information, making it easy to understand what a virus is, how it spreads, and the actions anyone can take to protect themselves and their families.



Worldwide distribution of these booklets began in May and is ongoing in communities around every Scientology Church and Mission across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets.



The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces. The Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”











