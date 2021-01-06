FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary Begin the New Year With Community Outreach



With the decline of new COVID-19 cases in the country bringing hope for the future, Hungarian Volunteer Ministers continue their work to serve those in need in the here and now.

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of Budapest are optimistic about the news that the second wave of COVID-19 may have peaked in the country. But they understand the toll of 10 months of restrictions on families already coping with poverty. So far from relaxing, they continue to provide food and supplies to needy families.

They fill their van with donated food and other essential supplies and bring them to local charities and families.

Working with other philanthropic organizations such as the Children Hope Foundation of Debrecen in the east of the country and the Warm Heart Association in nearby Tapiobicske, the Volunteer Ministers are always on call to ensure donations make it into the hands of those in need.

In the city of Dunaujvaros, Volunteer Ministers organized a charity drive to collect food and cleaning materials and delivered them to 15 local families. In Budapest, with the Association of Big Families in district 15, the Volunteer Ministers brought food and supplies to 50 families. And they are putting together another delivery through the family help center in the town of Mako.

In addition to providing food and supplies, Volunteer Ministers ensure communities know how to protect themselves from the virus. As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols.



To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology created more than a dozen videos and three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. These are all available in Hungarian and 20 additional languages on the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website. And Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary distributed thousands of copies of these booklets in their communities to make sure local families know how to make it through the pandemic safe and well.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary are headquartered at the Church of Scientology Budapest, whose new home was dedicated in 2016 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.



