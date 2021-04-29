FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers: Seeing to the Needs of Hungarian Emergency Personnel as They Coped With the Country’s Third Coronavirus Wave

Knowing that ambulance workers have been under tremendous stress with the country contending with record hospitalizations, Scientologists reached out to let them know just how much they are appreciated.

With hospitalizations spiking over recent weeks, Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Budapest reached out to ambulance personnel who risk their lives in service to the community.

“When you need their services, they are always there,” said the lead Volunteer Minister. “They risk their lives to serve the community. That’s why it means a lot to us to be there for them.”



Ambulance services operated under tremendous stress as the third and worst wave of COVID-19 moved through the country. Volunteer Ministers raised funds and purchased and delivered disinfectant and gloves to ambulance drivers along with medical equipment including resuscitators—urgently needed to save patient lives.