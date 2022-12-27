Seattle Scientologists Promote 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UN launches a year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, showcasing the document “by focusing on its legacy, relevance and activism.”

Promotion of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and this year’s theme: “Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All,” was the focal point of a community forum held this month in Seattle sponsored by United for Human Rights at the Church of Scientology.

Adopted in 1948 by the United Nations, the Universal Declaration has served as the foundation for an expanding system of human rights protection. “However, in the face of current world challenges,” said United for Human Rights advisor, Dave Scattergood, “it has become paramount for promotion of the UDHR to be expanded and that our young people become advocates for human rights.”

Nicky Smith, executive director of the International Rescue Committee Washington (IRC) spoke of a prime example of the importance of the UDHR: The need to address the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine with refugees fleeing their war-torn country to neighboring countries and the United States. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Ukrainians are the fastest-growing European immigrant community in Washington, and the state has the third-largest Ukrainian population in the U.S.



After a recent trip to Ukraine, Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, commented on the humanitarian crisis there. “As one human rights defender I met this week said, it is crucial for Ukraine to hold on tight to the values of a free society, grounded in respect for the rule of law and human rights, including the freedom of expression, the right to a fair trial, the freedom of religious belief, the right to social security—the whole host of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights.”

Türk spoke of the year-long celebration of the UDHR anniversary: “It is absolutely clear that we need to regain the universality of human rights, the indivisibility of human rights, and we need to find a new energy that motivates young people around the world.”

Recognizing this and that education is the foundation and catalyst for changing the state of human rights in the world, United for Human Rights and its program for young people, Youth for Human Rights International, has the answer: providing effective materials for educators as tools they can easily use to incorporate human rights in their curriculum. United for Human Rights provides the Bringing Human Rights to Life Education Package which gives teachers and educators everywhere a resource to help bring the concepts of human rights to life and make them a reality in the hearts, minds and actions of those who study the subject.

