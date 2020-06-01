FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Stay Well Concert Now Available On Demand

A virtual concert featuring legendary musicians and artists coming together to uplift the world with song and inspire happiness and hope.

Musical legends and chart-toppers from six continents came together—virtually—for the Stay Well Concert hosted by actress Erika Christensen and presented by the Scientology Network. The music special was broadcast on Thursday, May 21, at 8 p.m. EST/PST exclusively on Scientology Network (DIRECTV Channel 320) and streamed on Scientology.tv, YouTube Live, Facebook Live and Periscope.

The one-hour telecast featured a lineup of influential artists representing a dozen nations and a range of musical genres. The musicians, who brought fans inside their homes for intimate performances, include:

Powered by a sense of global unity, the artists hailing from Australia, Israel, Spain, Chile, South Africa, the Caribbean, South Korea, Denmark, Italy, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela and all across the United States, performed cross-continental and cross-genre performances—each from their homes.

The Stay Well Concert promotes a message of togetherness and positivity, raising hope through music while raising awareness about basic prevention and wellness resources available to communities the world over at the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center.

The center provides materials, including PSAs, booklets and signage—all available in 20 languages and downloadable for free online at http://Scientology.org/StayWell.

Even though we are keeping our distance, we are all in this together.



The Stay Well Concert, produced by Scientology Media Productions in Los Angeles, aired over Memorial Day Weekend and is now available on demand.

___________

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology c the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at scientology.tv and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.