FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Volunteer Ministers Recognized for Their Work to Alleviate Hunger

Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers in Seattle were recognized for their work with Food Lifeline and their continuing efforts to address hunger in western Washington.

International Volunteer Recognition Day was celebrated at an open house at the Church of Scientology in Seattle acknowledging its Volunteer Ministers Corps and their 15 years of service with Food Lifeline, a member of the national hunger relief group Feeding America.

Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Seattle were recognized for 15 years of service with Food Lifeline.

Guest speaker Kirsten Riley, volunteer coordinator with Food Lifeline’s Hunger Solution Center in Seattle, acknowledged the Volunteer Ministers for their longstanding partnership with the group and their monthly work at the center sorting and repacking food for those in need.

In her presentation, Ms. Riley highlighted the plight of those going without food in Washington State. Statistics show that one in eight people face hunger in Washington—one in five of them children.

Volunteer Ministers join over 13,000 volunteers annually at Food Lifeline to repack food that is then distributed to over 300 food banks, shelters and meal programs throughout western Washington, providing the equivalent of 116,000 meals every day for children, adults and seniors.

“It’s our privilege to help Food Lifeline with its mission to end hunger in our state,” said Danar Hoverson who supervises the Volunteer Minister Corps in Washington. “We routinely work with groups such as Food Lifeline, the Queen Anne Food Bank, and WAVOAD—Washington Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster—to help address real needs in our area.”

In creating the Volunteer Ministers program in the mid 1970s, Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard wrote: “A Volunteer Minister is a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”

The Church of Scientology provides free online training on various subjects including dealing with stress, creating a good marriage, communication skills, parenting and disaster relief services. These courses are available on the Volunteer Ministers website. Anyone who desires to help others may increase their skills and opportunities for volunteer service through this training.