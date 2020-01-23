FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Angelic and Extraordinary: Filipino Choir at the Church of Scientology of the Valley



Award-winning choir from Quezon City in the Philippines gives a breathtaking performance in North Hollywood on their first American Goodwill Concert Tour.

The moment the GANAP Singers began their concert at the Church of Scientology of the Valley, one thing was very clear: every member of the choir had the professionalism and polish of a soloist. And together, their music was unforgettable.

The GANAP Singers at the Church of Scientology of the Valley

The performance was the Los Angeles venue for the group’s first American concert tour.

The January 4th Music and More concert was organized by FilAm Arts, an organization dedicated to advancing the arts and diverse cultural heritage of Filipinos through arts services, presentations, and education. The event was produced in coordination with the Philippine Patrons of the Arts USA.

Proceeds from the concert benefit the relaunch of the FilAm Arts Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture, the Erehwon Center for the Arts facilities in Quezon City, and the GANAP performing arts association, which provides opportunities to talented young singers from poor communities to participate in the performing arts, build self-esteem and forward their education.

The Church of Scientology of the Valley hosts community open houses, concerts and forums and makes its auditorium available for nonprofit and cultural programs as part of its mission to bring together, enhance and uplift the community.

To learn more about the Church of Scientology of the Valley, watch Destination Scientology: The Valley on the Scientology Network.