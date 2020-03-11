FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Angelica Started Her Marriage Right by Learning About Scientology



A photographer from Southern California found life and relationships went better with Scientology.

“I knew nothing about Scientology,” says Angelica. “So when I met my husband and we started dating, I would start giving him what kind of problems I was having in my life.”

Meet Angelica, a photographer whose knowledge of Scientology helped her create her ideal marriage.

She describes how he would help her by suggesting Scientology tools she could use. And she found it empowering because with each basic principle or aspect she learned about Scientology, it helped to resolve what she was running into.

She decided to take some basic Scientology courses. As a result, she says “things just started aligning.”

“Out of nowhere, I started booking more jobs,” she says.

But the effect of her newfound abilities on her marriage were the most significant.

“It allowed us to actually communicate to each other and it helped with so many different aspects of our relationship, based on those simple tools that I’ve applied in my own life.”

Watch Angelica’s video on the Scientology Network.

I Am a Scientologist is a weekly TV series, featuring brief, uplifting vignettes about Scientologists from many walks of life and every corner of the world. A wide array of everyday people, of just about every imaginable occupation, speak on various topics, from succeeding at work to accomplishing their personal goals and raising a family. But no matter how different their careers, or the distances between them, each credits the simple yet powerful tools of Scientology for transforming their life and influencing their success.

