Scientology Helped Ukrainian Economics Professor “Come to Life”
How a simple course can make such a difference
Natalia, an economics professor from the Ukraine, is featured in an episode of I am a Scientologist on the Scientology Network.
Nataliya, who loves her work giving lectures, educational seminars and consultations to her students, discovered Scientology when she was going through a difficult time in her life.
“After I did the ‘Overcoming Ups and Downs in Life’ course my life changed completely,” she says. ‘I just came to life and I realized that I am cause and I can do everything necessary for my life and improve it.’”
I am a Scientologist features short and uplifting vignettes of Scientologists from all different walks of life and from every corner of the world. A wide array of everyday people, from just about every imaginable occupation, give personal accounts on a variety of topics, from succeeding at work to raising a family. But no matter how different their careers, or how remote the distances between them, each of them credits the simple yet powerful tools of Scientology for having transformed their lives and influenced their success.
The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.
