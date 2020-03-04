FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Helped Ukrainian Economics Professor “Come to Life”

How a simple course can make such a difference

Natalia, an economics professor from the Ukraine, is featured in an episode of I am a Scientologist on the Scientology Network.

Nataliya, an economics professor from the Ukraine, featured in an episode of I am a Scientologist

Nataliya, who loves her work giving lectures, educational seminars and consultations to her students, discovered Scientology when she was going through a difficult time in her life.

“After I did the ‘Overcoming Ups and Downs in Life’ course my life changed completely,” she says. ‘I just came to life and I realized that I am cause and I can do everything necessary for my life and improve it.’”



